Suspect in Oak Brook robbery attempt ordered to remain in jail

Tajuan Brassel

A DuPage County judge denied pretrial release Sunday for a Chicago man accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint in an Oak Brook parking.

Tajuan Brassel, 18, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the alleged holdup Thursday. He is set to return to court March 24.

Prosecutors said Brassel arranged to meet the man Thursday evening so he could sell him a pair of Balenciaga shoes and a pair of Lavin shoes for $350.

When the man had the cash for the purchase in his hand, Brassel pulled out a black handgun — later determined to be a BB gun — and pointed it at him, prosecutors allege.

The man ran away and called 911 from a nearby store, authorities said.

Brassel was located traveling southbound on I-90/94 near 52nd Street in Chicago at about 9:16 p.m. Thursday, and was taken into custody by Illinois State Police and Chicago police near and 63rd Street.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin recommended people take several precautions if meeting to make a sale arranged online: always meeting in a public place during daylight hours; telling someone where you are going and when you expect to return; and keeping your cellphone charged and nearby.

“This was a very serious incident that will not be tolerated in here in Oak Brook,” Oak Brook Deputy Police Chief Robert Christopherson said. “Our message is clear, if you come to Oak Brook to commit a crime you will be arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law.”