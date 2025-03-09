advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Shooting suspects arrested after crash in Elmhurst

Posted March 09, 2025 8:07 am
Steve Zalusky
 

Four suspects in a shooting were arrested early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed near the I-290 ramp at St. Charles Road in Elmhurst, police said.

According to Elmhurst police, three suspects were taken into custody at the scene and the fourth was found and arrested shortly after.

Elmhurst police did not provide additional details on the shooting, other than it occurred in a neighboring community.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Elmhurst News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company