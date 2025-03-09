advertisement
Sheriff: Jilted man threatened residents of Round Lake-area home with knife

Posted March 09, 2025 2:06 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Lake County sheriff’s deputies used a Taser late Saturday to prevent a man from stabbing or injuring residents of a home near Round Lake, authorities said.

Juan A. Carranco-Salinas, 29, no permanent address, faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of domestic battery, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in Lake County jail, awaiting a detention hearing at which prosecutors will ask a judge to keep him in custody until trial.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation showed Carranco-Salinas became enraged after a woman in the home rejected his advances and his offer of money in exchange for sexual favors.

After others in the home tried unsuccessfully to restrain him, Carranco-Salinas grabbed a kitchen knife and began chasing people, authorities said.

Deputies called to the home in the 35800 block of North Hillside Avenue arrived about 11:45 p.m., forced their way in and found several people running from Carranco-Salinas, authorities said.

They located Carranco-Salinas at the top of a stairway armed with a knife with an approximately 9-inch blade and commanded him to drop the knife, officials said. He dropped the weapon, but then tried to enter a locked bedroom, leading deputies to subdue him with a Taser, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

