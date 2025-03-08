advertisement
News

St. Patrick’s Day Parade floats and Irish dancers draw thousands

Posted March 08, 2025 5:07 pm


Thousands of people dressed in green lined both sides of Spring Road Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Elmhurst.

The parade offered a little something for everyone including, 80 floats, Irish dancers, the Shannon Rovers, local team mascots, Benny the Bull, Southpaw & Tommy Hawk.

Chicago Highlanders, Medinah Clowns, Elmhurst Armpit Orchestra, featuring the world’s largest drum, and the York High School Marching Band were among the attractions.

  Spring Road is packed during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off Saturday in Elmhurst. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Children rush to collect candy during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Barbara Omera of Naperville fills the air with bubbles during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Christiana Dropka of Addison holds her son, Lukas, 6 months, as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade passes them Saturday in Elmhurst. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Children scramble to pick up candy during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
Article Comments
