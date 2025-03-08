St. Patrick’s Day Parade floats and Irish dancers draw thousands
Thousands of people dressed in green lined both sides of Spring Road Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Elmhurst.
The parade offered a little something for everyone including, 80 floats, Irish dancers, the Shannon Rovers, local team mascots, Benny the Bull, Southpaw & Tommy Hawk.
Chicago Highlanders, Medinah Clowns, Elmhurst Armpit Orchestra, featuring the world’s largest drum, and the York High School Marching Band were among the attractions.
Article Comments
