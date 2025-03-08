St. Patrick’s Day Parade floats and Irish dancers draw thousands

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The York High School Marching Band performs during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst.

Thousands of people dressed in green lined both sides of Spring Road Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Elmhurst.

The parade offered a little something for everyone including, 80 floats, Irish dancers, the Shannon Rovers, local team mascots, Benny the Bull, Southpaw & Tommy Hawk.

Chicago Highlanders, Medinah Clowns, Elmhurst Armpit Orchestra, featuring the world’s largest drum, and the York High School Marching Band were among the attractions.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Spring Road is packed during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off Saturday in Elmhurst.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Children rush to collect candy during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Barbara Omera of Naperville fills the air with bubbles during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Elmhurst.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Christiana Dropka of Addison holds her son, Lukas, 6 months, as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade passes them Saturday in Elmhurst.