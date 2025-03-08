Officials: Buffalo Grove fire causes almost $1 million in damage, displaces residents
Residents of a townhouse unit on the 300 block of Le Parc Circle in Buffalo Grove were displaced after a fire caused almost $1 million worth of damage Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Buffalo Grove firefighters responded to the blaze at around 12:30 p.m., and found the second floor of a unit on fire.
Officials said after an interior investigation, firefighters found evidence the fire spread to other units by the time more firefighters arrived
No occupants were found inside the homes; two cats were found alive and rescued, officials said,.
All six units are deemed uninhabitable, with the damage estimated at $950,000.
One firefighter reported a minor injury. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
Article Comments
