advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man critical after single-vehicle crash near Gurnee

Posted March 08, 2025 11:18 am
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 

A 26-year-old Gurnee man is in critical condition after an early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, authorities said.

Around 2:05 a.m., Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive, where a person was trapped in the vehicle. Deputies found a Mercedes-Benz sedan with heavy damage.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Stearns School Road, approaching Mill Creek Drive. For an unknown reason, the man drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained significant damage, authorities said.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Fire personnel extricated the man from the vehicle, and he was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Gurnee News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company