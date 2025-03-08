Man critical after single-vehicle crash near Gurnee

A 26-year-old Gurnee man is in critical condition after an early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, authorities said.

Around 2:05 a.m., Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive, where a person was trapped in the vehicle. Deputies found a Mercedes-Benz sedan with heavy damage.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Stearns School Road, approaching Mill Creek Drive. For an unknown reason, the man drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver’s side of the vehicle sustained significant damage, authorities said.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Fire personnel extricated the man from the vehicle, and he was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.