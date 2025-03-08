Girls basketball: Fremd’s postseason run ends with loss to Kenwood in 4A state title game

NORMAL — Playing in its first state title game since winning the Class 4A championship in 2020, Fremd hung in for the better part of three quarters Saturday night.

But Kenwood was too good.

Seniors Coco Urlacher and Ella Todd combined for 27 points and 21 rebounds. But it wasn’t nearly enough as the Broncos pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 65-44 victory in the Class 4A state championship game at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Fremd (30-6) couldn’t overcome 15-of-51 shooting and saw its 13-game winning streak end.

“We didn’t play our best,” Urlacher said. “But we battled really hard to get here. It just wasn’t part of God’s plan and I trust His plan.

“We worked really hard all season. I’m not disappointed. It just wasn’t for us today.”

The Vikings trailed 39-35 after three quarters and were within 41-38 when junior Isabella Del Mar (7 points, 8 rebounds) hit a pair of free throws with 6:30 to play.

But the Broncos (35-3), were making their first state finals appearance, responded with an 11-0 run for a 52-38 lead with 4:01 to play. Urlacher (16 points, 11 rebounds) fouled out with 3:24 left. Todd finished with 11 points and 10 boards.

Junior Danielle Brooks scored a game-high 24 points to pace Kenwood. Seniors London Walker George (19 points, 7 rebounds) and Ariella Henigan (16 points, 7 rebounds) also contributed. It was the 500th win for Broncos coach Andre Lewis, with 300 of those at Kenwood.

Playing as they have all season for Dave Yates, who coached at Fremd from 2006 through 2024 but died last June from an aggressive form of brain cancer, the Vikings led 12-9 after the first quarter. Fremd had its largest lead at 13-9 early in the second quarter. Kenwood led 28-26 at halftime.

The Vikings finished second in Class 4A in 2015 and 2016 before breaking through to capture the crown with a 58-47 win over Lincoln-Way West in 4A in 2020. This is their seventh trophy.

“I want to congratulate Kenwood and Andre,” Fremd coach James Han said. “Hats off to them. But our kids are winners. They fought through adversity all season to be here. It’s about their commitment and dedication. I’m proud of them.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Coco Urlacher, left, holds the state-runner up trophy while standing with her teammates after the Vikings loss to Kenwood the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Fremd players and coaches pose with their state runner-up trophy following their loss to Kenwood during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Ella Todd, left, drives to the basket against Kenwood's Jade Hamilton-Gill but is called for traveling during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Ella Todd shoots against Kenwood's Diann Jackson during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Coco Urlacher drives to the basket between Kenwood's Danielle Brooks, left, and Ariella Henigan during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Ella Todd, right, makes a strong move to the basket against Kenwood's London Walker-George during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Kenwood's Diann Jackson, right, knocks the ball away from Fremd’s Bella Del Mar during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Players on the Fremd bench celebrate a Vikings basket during the IHSA Class 4A girls state basketball championship game against Kenwood at CEFCU Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Normal.