Grayslake village president candidates prioritize infrastructure vs. financial stability

Elizabeth Davies, left, and Jeffrey Loffredo are running for Grayslake village president in the April 1 consolidated election.

The two candidates vying to be Grayslake village president have different campaign priorities with incumbent Trustee Elizabeth Davies focusing on keeping the town debt-free and community oriented, while Jeff Loffredo is seeking to improve the town’s infrastructure and increase public involvement.

Davies, 44, who has been a village trustee since 2014, said in an interview with The Daily Herald Editorial Board this week that she is confident she can step up to the top job with her experience and looks forward to building on Grayslake’s strengths.

Loffredo, 44, a village resident for more than 20 years who serves as a trustee on the Avon Township board, said walking around town, particularly downtown, he has seen water backup when it rains and sidewalks that could use repair.

“The drainage is really a big problem with the older communities, and I know that’s a hard pill to run on, but if we can fix that, that helps with erosion, that helps with a better look in the community across the board,” Loffredo said.

Loffredo, a pipefitter, has worked in construction for more than 15 years, building high-rises in multiple cities, he said.

Davies said the village has been actively addressing infrastructure issues, including the areas where Loffredo highlighted need improvement. After a heavy rainstorm in 2017 caused severe flooding, the village used a drone to identify drainage issues, which have and are being addressed, she said.

As a mathematics teacher, Davies said she has experience with numbers, allowing her to contribute to maintaining the village’s strong financial foundation. She added, it’s important to use village funds to invest in the residents’ quality of life, such as maintaining a nature trail and organizing community events.

“I have a really great sense for what people want in town, why they love our town, the sense of community that we’re trying to attain. Those are pieces that are very important to me,” she said.

Davies also emphasized that she would prioritize reducing the tax burden.

Loffredo said residents have expressed a desire for having a marijuana dispensary in town, which he said could alleviate the tax burden.

Davies expressed strong support for a proposed waste transfer station at the Countryside landfill site, expected to cease operations in 2027. She said the plan would benefit the area while being environmentally friendly, including features such as solar panels and gas transfer to reduce emissions.

Though Loffredo said he wasn’t familiar with the details of the proposed waste transfer station, he believes it is a positive development.

Both agree that to be successful leaders they must listen to others and find ways to collaborate despite differences of opinion.