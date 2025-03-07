Annual pop-up prom event helps students find perfect dresses

advertisement
Posted March 07, 2025 3:07 pm
Surrounded by a seemingly endless sea of colorful dresses, Fernanda Suarez, 18, of Grayslake excitedly looked for the perfect fit Friday at the 2025 Pop Up Prom Experience at University Center of Lake County in Grayslake.

The three-day event, a collaboration between Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest, College of Lake County, University Center of Lake County and Zengeler Cleaners, was created to provide opportunities for high school students who may not otherwise be able to afford to attend their high school proms.

“We recognize everyone wants to look and feel their best on prom night, while understanding the cost of a dress and accessories is a huge barrier for many students,” said Marly Subido, office and events manager for the Mothers Trust Foundation.

Since its inception in 2019, the pop-up event has helped on average 500 students annually. The foundation has more than 5,000 dresses in sizes 0 through 28 and every color, style and shape available.

Each student is allowed to take home two dresses, some three.

Purses, shoes and jewelry also are available and for students who would like to wear a suit, there are some suits, ties, vests, and or cummerbunds.

“I feel really great that people are out here and they actually care and they want to see you have a good life and be able to have the opportunity to be seen,” said Renee Morris, 18, of Grayslake, who was wearing a long red dress that she had picked out.

Subido says the event gives her a full heart and happy tears. “It’s just wonderful to share this with the community.”

The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the schedule of activities, visit motherstrustfoundation.org/events/.

“In a world where there is so much going on right now, it’s just great to see that the girls are happy, they feel confident and they are exuding the best person that they possibly can be. I’m just so thrilled for them,” Subido said.

  Renee Morris, 18, left, and Isis Mitchell, 17, both of Grayslake, pose for a photo after selecting dresses during the 2025 Pop Up Prom Experience Friday at the University Center of Lake County in Grayslake. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Leslie Strondaho, 17, of Lake Villa poses with a tiara after trying on a dress during the 2025 Pop Up Prom Experience Friday at the University Center of Lake County in Grayslake. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
