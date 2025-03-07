Blackhawks beat the NHL trade deadline with two deals; goaltender Mrazek sent to Detroit

Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) is pursued up the ice by Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

The Blackhawks acquired forward Joe Veleno from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith ahead of the NHL trade deadline Friday afternoon.

The Blackhawks also sent their 2026 fifth-round draft pick to Utah for defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Shea Weber and forward Aku Raty.

Veleno, 25, has recorded 10 points in 56 games with Detroit in 2024-25. Veleno ranks third among Detroit forwards and fifth among all team skaters with 93 hits this season, while he shares fourth among team forwards with 32 blocked shots.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Montreal has registered 74 points in 288 regular-season NHL games, all with the Red Wings. Veleno recorded NHL career-highs in goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) during the 2023-24 season.

Originally selected by Detroit in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno has made several appearances on the international stage. The forward won the gold medal with Team Canada during the 2023 IIHF World Championship, recording five points in five games during the tournament. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship after earning six points in six tournament games.

Mrazek, 33, has posted a 10-19-2 record in 33 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording a 3.46 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He played in his 400th NHL game on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles, making 37 saves and collecting the victory.

Mrazek was the odd goaltender out when the Blackhawks acquired goaltender Spencer Knight from Florida in the Seth Jones deal. The Blackhawks still have Arvid Soderblom at goaltender also.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Mrazek suited up in 128 games with Chicago from 2022-2025, tallying a 38-72-9 record, a 3.34 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and one shutout. His 128 games played rank 14th all-time in team history. The Ostrava, Czechia, native was originally drafted by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Smith, 35, registered 16 points in 40 games with Chicago during the 2024-25 season, his first with the Blackhawks. His nine goals share seventh on the club this season while his 16 points shared 11th.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward has registered 450 points in 968 games with the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Chicago. The Madison, Wis., native was originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) defends against a shoot the goal by Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP