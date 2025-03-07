Boys basketball: Glenbard West takes off in 2nd half to take down Geneva and win Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional title

Glenbard West senior Teyion Oriental knew that his team needed a spark from somewhere.

After putting up one point in the second quarter of the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva, the Hilltoppers found themselves entering the locker room trailing 21-17 and needing a change of pace.

Luckily, the Upper Iowa football commit, who Hilltoppers coach Jason Opoka called “one of the best tails that we’ve ever had in the history of our Glenbard West defense,” knew exactly how to get the energy pumping.

“We knew we were going slow and just not rotating fast enough,” Oriental said. “We knew we had to pick up the energy. And once we picked it up, they weren’t ready for us.”

Oriental led the charge for the Hilltoppers in the second half, allowing the Vikings to only make two field goals in the entire second half in their 50-33 victory for their first sectional title since winning the state championship in 2022.

“It’s just great,” said Oriental, who also was the star running back for the Hilltoppers in the fall. “I didn’t get the season I wanted for football, so this means a lot to me. I’m glad we’re making it far. Hopefully we can keep it going and make it to state.”

While Oriental only had five points in the game for the Hilltoppers (25-5), the Upper Iowa football commit made his presence known in other ways, picking up a game-high six assists while adding three steals and a block.

“Teyion has led us so well during the second half of the season,” Hilltoppers coach Jason Opoka said. “We couldn’t be more proud of him just because he accepts his role and thrives in it.”

Also adding to that pressure was junior TJ Williams. After dropping a career-high 32 points in the semifinal win over Glenbard East, the junior went off for a team-high 11 points, which all came in the second half. He also finished with a team-high four steals.

“He led us through those transition opportunities through his pass tips,” Opoka said. “And it’s always great to see him watch the ball go in, because then he’s got a rhythm and also has confidence.”

The Hilltoppers set an early pace in the contest, going on a 14-2 run midway through the first quarter with the help of seniors Josh Abushanab (10 points) and Drew Gaeck (six points) to give them an early 16-7 lead by the quarter’s end.

But following the quarter, Geneva’s defense helped flip the script. The Vikings forced six turnovers in the second quarter, allowing them to go on a 14-1 run and take a 21-17 lead into halftime. Leading the charge during the run was senior Hudson Kirby, who had five of his game-high 12 points in the quarter, while also adding two big blocks.

“The game just slowed down and we didn’t turn the ball over,” Geneva coach Scott Hennig said. “Hudson’s defense was also outstanding during that stretch.”

But once Glenbard West turned the tides once again in the second half, Geneva went cold from the floor, especially from 3-point land. The Vikings ended the night going 3 of 28 from deep in the contest, including going 1 of 17 in the second half. Senior Jack Hatton (10 points) was the only player to hit a 3-pointer for them.

“You can’t go 3 for 28 and expect to win,” Hennig said. “The game becomes simpler when you can make shots. And against their zone and how long they are, you can’t afford to shoot like that.”

Despite falling short of their first sectional title since 2019, Hennig said he was proud of the team’s performance on the season, which included winning its first DuKane Conference title since 2018 and going undefeated in conference play for the first time since 1963.

“We went 29-5, and Hudson and Jack make it to the sectional finals for the second time in three years,” Hennig said. “To go undefeated in one of the best leagues, in my opinion, is unbelievable.

“It’s just a credit to the kids to come to school everyday, be good students, buy in, execute and do what we ask. It’s not the result we wanted, but I hope they enjoy this moment because to be able to play in the Sweet 16, not everyone gets to experience it.”

(Left to right) Glenbard West's TJ Williams, Teyion Oriental, Josh Abushanab and Logan Glover celebrate following their Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final win over Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Geneva’s Gabe Jensen goes up for a shot during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Glenbard West on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's TJ Williams gets the ball to the basket during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Teyion Oriental (center) celebrates with his team following their Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final win over Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Geneva’s Benjamin Peterson brings down a rebound during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Glenbard West on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Josh Abushanab tries to get a shot past Geneva’s Andrew Conley during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Teyion Oriental breaks away during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Josh Abushanab looks for an opening during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Geneva’s Nelson Wendell attempts three points during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Glenbard West on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Logan Glover shoots the ball during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's TJ Williams shoots three points during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Mike O'Connell pulls down a rebound during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Logan Glover dunks the ball during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Geneva’s Jack Hatton shoots the ball during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Glenbard West on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West's Bryce Huff goes up for a shot during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard West’s fan section erupts during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final against Geneva on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Geneva’s Hudson Kirby gets a shot past Glenbard West's Logan Glover and Glenbard West's Drew Gacek during the Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional final on Friday, March 7, 2025 in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network