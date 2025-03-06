Girls basketball: Montini advances to Class 3A state title game behind Kerstein’s brilliant play

NORMAL — All five Montini seniors played all 32 minutes of the Class 3A state semifinal game.

Their reward? They are playing for a state championship.

Led by a game-high 27 points from floor general Nikki Kerstein, the Broncos pulled away for a 50-41 win over Quincy Notre Dame in the last Class 3A semifinal on Thursday evening at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Montini (26-10) will face fellow GCAC team St. Ignatius, which defeated Washington 48-33 in the opening semifinal, on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the title. The Wolfpack (32-4) raced out to a 19-0 lead after the first quarter in their first ever state final appearance.

"It feels great," Kerstein said. "After getting booted out in the semifinals for two straight years, it's just a really great feeling."

Kerstein, who added eight rebounds, was with Deerfield two years ago and lost in the 3A semifinals. She then transferred to Montini and the Broncos fell in the semifinals last season before finishing third.

There is no third place this season as Kerstein scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Her two free throws gave Montini a 48-41 lead with 34.6 seconds to play.

"Notre Dame is a very tough team and I'm proud of our girls," Montini coach Shannon Spanos said. "Our defense is what won this game. Our spacing was off in the first half, but we talked and communicated in working to get people in position."

The Broncos started slowly, missing their first five shots, allowing the Raiders to jump out to leads of 4-0 and 8-3. Montini answered with eight straight points and took its first lead at 10-8 when Audrey Kinney scored on a layup at the 2:00 mark. After the first quarter, the score was 10-10.

Kerstein scored on a layup with just under a minute to play in the first half for an 18-17 lead. But Tristan Pieper (14 points, 9 rebounds) provided an answer on a layup of her own at the 40-second mark and Notre Dame went into the locker room with a 19-18 halftime lead.

Kerstein had eight points in a 12-2 third quarter run that helped the Broncos to a 32-31 lead after three.

This is Montini's 15th trip to the state finals and the 12th time the Broncos have won a trophy, all of which have come since 2008.

Notre Dame (32-4) is making its 14th state finals appearance and will take home its 13th trophy.

