Man gets 12 years for DUI crash that killed preschooler in Kane County

Edgar Barrios

A man who killed a 4-year-old girl in a cannabis DUI crash has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison.

Edgar Barrios, 22, of the 400 block of Horizon Lane in DeKalb, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis — causing death and aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis — causing great bodily harm.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler imposed the sentence Friday.

Barrios was accused of killing Paityn Moore and injuring her mother.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Dave Belshan said that on Oct. 1, 2022, Barrios was driving east on Route 38 in a Chrysler 200 when he lost control, swerved and hit a Jeep Compass. The Compass went into a ditch and caught fire.

Barrios’ vehicle then hit a Subaru Forester.

Belshan said Barrios was driving about 77 mph in a 55 mph zone and was on his way to a cannabis dispensary in St. Charles.

Barrios had a level of 6.6 nanograms per milliliter of delta-9 THC in his blood. The legal standard for driving under the influence is 5 nanograms.

Barrios must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the more than two years he has been in custody since his arrest.