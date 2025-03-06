Batavia man facing federal investment fraud charges

A Batavia man is facing federal fraud charges after prosecutors said he lied to clients about investment opportunities and spent their money on personal items.

Ralph Rogers III, 62, also known as Tres Rogers, was indicted on multiple wire fraud charges Tuesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Rogers held himself out as an entrepreneur and investment adviser, and from 2021 to 2023 promised multiple people that he could use his connections to invest their money in a variety of business opportunities including fiber optic cable installation, copper piping, a physical fitness recovery studio and an auto parts manufacturing operation.

Instead, prosecutors said Rogers pocketed the money and spent it on personal items like travel, hotel rooms, jewelry, apparel and gym fees.

Each wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. No arraignment date has been slated for Rogers yet.