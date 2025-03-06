The Greggory brings American classics with Mediterranean flair to South Barrington

Charred Maine lobster is among the wood-fired offerings at The Greggory in the Arboretum of South Barrington. Courtesy of MADN Agency

A new dining option that brings Mediterranean-influenced American classics to the Arboretum of South Barrington will open on Friday.

The Greggory promises “classic American dining with a warm, refined approach — deeply rooted in genuine hospitality for both everyday gatherings and life’s special celebrations,” according to a press release.

The Greggory at the Arboretum of South Barrington will open its doors Friday. The restaurant promises Mediterranean-influenced American classic cuisine. Courtesy of Kyle Flubacker

The restaurant is the first project from Hearth Hospitality, a group started by three industry veterans with backgrounds at dining institutions including Gibsons Restaurant Group, Polo Bar New York, Rosewood Steakhouse Group and RL.

The 10,000-square-foot, stand-alone building is in the northwest portion of the Arboretum, near The Hampton Social.

A sophisticated dining room features views of the show kitchen at The Greggory in South Barrington. Courtesy of Kyle Flubacker

Centered around live-fire cooking in an open show kitchen, Executive Chef/partner José Sosa’s menu features classic American comfort dishes enhanced by Mediterranean flavors, using prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood and homemade pastas.

Bone-in prime rib, half Slagel Farm rotisserie chicken and Mediterranean sea bass are enhanced with deep char-grilled flavor from the wood-fired grill and rotisserie.

A wood-fired grill and rotisserie is at the heart of the show kitchen at The Greggory in South Barrington. Courtesy of MADN Agency

A dry-aged steak program includes a Wagyu Senku tomahawk and Heidner’s cut prime bone-in filet, while fresh daily sourced seafood selections include market oysters, a seafood tower, and charred Maine half lobster.

Dishes including tortellini with lamb ragu, and bucatini cacio e pepe use house-made pastas, while classic bar bites are elevated by both quality ingredients and technique in offerings like Wagyu pigs in a blanket, the prime rib dip, the signature Gregg’r steakburger and corned beef bites.

The beverage program features classic cocktails with an emphasis on martinis, bourbon and whiskey and reimagined iconic drinks from the past including twists on the cosmopolitan, lemon drop and chocolate martini.

A comprehensive menu of Old World and New World wines includes a reserve list.

A custom-designed S-shaped counter is a highlight of the bar space at The Greggory. Courtesy of Kyle Flubacker

The space features multiple dining areas, a dedicated bar space with a custom-designed S-shaped counter, an expansive wine room and private dining areas for groups of 10 to 50.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week and reservations can be made via OpenTable. More information is available at thegreggory.com/.