‘Insulting and disrespectful’: Suburban Democratic lawmakers slam Trump’s address to Congress

Members of Congress greet President Donald Trump as he arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday night. AP

While President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress had his fellow Republicans on their feet Tuesday night, the Democrats who comprise the delegation serving the North, West and Northwest suburbs didn’t have a kind word to say about the speech.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg blasted Trump for choosing to “brag about his electoral victory, attack his political rivals and inexplicably threaten Greenland” rather than spending significant time discussing the need to lower costs for American families.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Krishnamoorthi, who represents the 8th District, noted Trump never mentioned the word “Medicaid” in his 100-minute speech despite having presented a federal budget that could result in funding cuts for the health care program.

“ (That’s) absolutely worth mentioning,” Krishnamoorthi said in a news release.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park said Trump’s speech was “chock full of lies.”

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

“Absent from his hollow promises were any real solutions to the challenges that are facing the American people: high prices, a weakening economy, housing prices through the roof and affordable health care out of reach,” the 10th District’s Schneider said in a release.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston was among the Democrats who skipped the speech in protest. But that didn’t stop Schakowsky, who represents Illinois’ 9th District, from subsequently accusing Trump of attacking members of the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and public schools, among other groups and institutions.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky

“I found this speech insulting and disrespectful to millions, including myself,” Schakowsky said in a release from her office.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicagoan who serves the largely suburban 5th District, boycotted the speech, too. He addressed many of Trump’s points on social media as the president spoke, including an early attack on transgender student-athletes competing in girls sports.

The number of transgender kids in sports is minuscule “and they are NOT a threat to their peers,” Quigley said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

Locating a federal lawmaker from Illinois who had something positive to say about Trump’s speech required a trip downstate, where all three of the state’s Republican congressional representatives serve.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of the Peoria area and the 16th District said Trump “laid out an inspiring vision” Tuesday night.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood

“It is because of Republican leadership in Congress and this Administration that our country is in a much stronger position today than we were a year ago,” LaHood said in a statement released on social media.