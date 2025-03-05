Residents displaced after South Elgin fire

Residents of a 4-unit condominium building in South Elgin were left displaced after an electrical fire Tuesday.

The South Elgin and Countryside Fire District, as well as the Elgin and Fox River Fire Departments, responded to the structure fire just before 4 p.m. and found the back of the building on fire, according to a press release from the district. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to other parts of the building. Two residents were in their units at the time of the fire and needed assistance being removed; one resident was evaluated but not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical service meters. The fire caused approximately $25,000 in damage, and the residents of all four units were temporarily displaced.