An outward sign of faith, as Christians mark Ash Wednesday

Posted March 05, 2025 5:40 pm
By

Christians in the suburbs and around the world marked the start of Lent through Ash Wednesday services, drive-through distributions and Ashes on the Go events Wednesday.

The ashes, applied on the forehead in the shape of a cross, are an outward expression of faith and reminder that humans are mortal.

At St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Deacon Joe Yannotta oversaw the distribution of ashes at noon service.

Elsewhere, commuters, by subway train or by air, had options at CTA stations and at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

  Susan Cohen of Streamwood talks quietly to her granddaughter Reese Alvarado, 3, of Arlington Heights during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Deacon Joe Yannotta, right, puts ashes on a parishioner’s forehead during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Deacon Joe Yannotta receives his ashes during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Deacon Joe Yannotta, center left, puts ashes on a parishioner’s forehead during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
