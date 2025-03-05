An outward sign of faith, as Christians mark Ash Wednesday
Christians in the suburbs and around the world marked the start of Lent through Ash Wednesday services, drive-through distributions and Ashes on the Go events Wednesday.
The ashes, applied on the forehead in the shape of a cross, are an outward expression of faith and reminder that humans are mortal.
At St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Deacon Joe Yannotta oversaw the distribution of ashes at noon service.
Elsewhere, commuters, by subway train or by air, had options at CTA stations and at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.
