Early voting ahead of April 1 election begins Friday for some, March 17 for others

Voters in Kane and Lake counties are able to cast ballots in the April 1 election as early as Friday, while voters in other suburban counties must wait until March 17.

While the voters in Lake and Kane counties can vote early Friday, their options where they can cast their ballots are limited.

For Kane County voters, only the polling places at the county clerk’s office in Geneva and the clerk’s Aurora satellite office are open beginning Friday. More early voting sites will open March 17, according to the clerk’s website, https://clerk2.kanecountyil.gov/Elections.

In all, Kane County voters will have 15 early voting sites to choose from beginning March 17, plus mobile voting options throughout the county as well. Check the clerk’s website for operating times and locations.

In Lake County, early voters can cast ballots in the lobby of the county courthouse at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan starting Friday. On March 17, the county clerk’s office will open 18 other early voting sites, including seven with extended hours. Visit lakecountyil.gov/4322/Early-Voting for operating hours and locations.

Voters in suburban Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Will counties will all have to wait until March 17 to cast early ballots.

A list of all the early voting sites in Cook County, their addresses and hours of operation is available at the clerk’s website, cookcountyclerkil.gov.

The DuPage County clerk will operate 25 early voting sites throughout the county starting on March 17 as well. The locations and operating times are available at the clerk’s website, dupagecounty.gov/elected_officials/county_clerk.

Voters in McHenry County will have 12 early voting sites to choose from. The list of locations and hours of operation for those sites is available at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk. There is also a vote-by-mail ballot drop-off box located at 667 Ware Road in Woodstock.

In Will County, there are 23 early voting sites expected to be operational starting March 17. The county clerk’s office is urging voters to check the list of locations and operating times online at willcountyclerk.gov/elections/early-voting because some polling sites are only available to residents of those villages or townships.