Buffalo Grove trustee candidates float ideas for new village hall, police station

Top from left, Denice Bocek, Paulette Greenberg, bottom from left, Joanne Johnson and Lester A. Ottenheimer are Buffalo Grove trustee candidates in the April 1 election.

Candidates for Buffalo Grove trustee talked about the possibility of a new village hall and police station at a Daily Herald endorsement interview Wednesday.

Four trustees are running for three 4-year terms. They are current trustees Lester Ottenheimer III, Joanne Johnson and Denice Bocek and challenger Paulette Greenberg.

Bocek said both facilities need an upgrade. She would like to see the village use existing revenues for construction or, if the village does have to borrow, not increase the tax levy.

“I think it might be most cost effective if the two buildings are together,” she said. “That way you don't have duplicative costs.”

Greenberg also said the village has outgrown the two facilities.

With the majority of the village on the Lake County side, she would like to see a more central location for a possible combined facility.

Ottenheimer said there was still much research to be done before rendering a decision, but was opposed to raising taxes for the projects.

“I have made a promise to the taxpayers,” he said. “I do not want to raise taxes. We've not raised property taxes for the past six years, and I'm very proud of that.”

He suggested issuing bonds, which could be done without raising taxes because of strong revenues from the village’s industrial base.

Johnson said a comprehensive facilities study is needed. It should consider whether to build anew or repurpose an existing facility.

“It’s no secret that our village hall and police department are currently in aging buildings that demand significant repairs and maintenance,” she said.

Johnson noted the village budgeted $1.5 million for village hall maintenance. She said there are roof leaks and HVAC concerns.

The election is April 1.