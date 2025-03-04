Arlington Heights trustee candidate cleared in campaign finance probe

Michele Hunter

Arlington Heights village trustee candidate Michele Hunter didn’t violate local campaign finance rules, an investigation by the village attorney determined.

But village board members Monday still argued about whether Hunter needs to further amend her campaign committee’s filings with state elections officials.

The board voted 8-1 Monday night to accept and place on file Village Attorney Hart Passman’s findings and take no further action on a formal written complaint brought by resident Keith Moens.

Trustee Wendy Dunnington, who proposed an amended motion that would have compelled Hunter to make an additional update to Illinois State Board of Elections records, was the lone “no” vote.

Moens alleged Hunter exceeded contribution caps that bar candidates for village trustee or mayor from taking more than $1,000 from any single organization and $500 from an individual.

Hunter received $1,000 from Arlington Heights resident Barbara Blye on Jan. 31, according to a filing by Hunter’s campaign committee on the state website.

Subsequent documentation and evidence provided by Hunter and Blye show the check covered donations from Blye and her husband of $500 each, which is permitted under village regulations, Passman said.

Hunter’s committee also received in-kind contributions of $6,353.86 and $1,406.22 from the Illinois Republican Party for mailing and printing, according to state filings posted on Jan. 17.

But those funds pertain to Hunter’s prior race as Republican candidate for state representative in the 54th District last fall, Passman confirmed.

Hunter told board members she amended her report to the state board regarding the Blye donations. But she rejected calls by Moens, Dunnington and trustees Nicolle Grasse and Rich Baldino to file amendments on the GOP contributions.

“Why does she have such difficulty in just making notes to her (disclosures) to look like and at least take away the appearance that she violated our municipal code for both entries?” Moens said.

Hunter cited a letter from Illinois Republican Party General Counsel John Fogarty stating she “duly and timely reported” the donations. She also complied with all state requirements when she filed an amendment to her campaign committee on Jan 6. to declare her bid for village trustee, Hunter added.

“It wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t an error. There’s nothing to correct. What it is is delayed filing on behalf of the Illinois GOP,” Hunter said. “When I received that, I did my due diligence by filing. There’s nothing else to do.”