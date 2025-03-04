Illinois lawmakers boycott, bring pointed guests to Trump speech

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, boycotted President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night. Courtesy of Casten for Congress

Three Illinois members of Congress boycotted President Donald Trump’s address Tuesday, while others hosted a fired federal worker, a doctor who treats childhood cancers and even a comedian.

Illinois’ congressional delegation typically has a strong showing at such historical events. But the shifting of norms appeared to reflect the supercharged political landscape. Democratic U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, Mike Quigley and Jan Schakowsky issued statements saying they would not attend Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

“While I have great respect for the office of the president of the United States, I have no respect for the man who currently occupies it,” Casten of Downers Grove said.

“This president has set flame to every democratic norm and principle of our government,” Chicagoan Quigley said.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider brought Spring Grove resident Adam Mulvey, a U.S. Army veteran. Mulvey served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was an emergency management specialist at Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago until he was fired by DOGE last month.

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Mulvey, receives his second Bronze Star Medal while serving in Afghanistan. The federal worker from Spring Grove was fired in February during a DOGE purge. Courtesy of Adam Mulvey

“What’s happening to Adam is happening to thousands of people,” Schneider said. “We are talking about the costs of chaos.”

Despite stellar job evaluations, Mulvey was dismissed in a form email that cited “performance” as the rationale.

“All my time in the military and growing up, I do my best. I accept the criticism and I accept the compliments, but to have something be such a bold-faced lie coming from the government, saying you’re being fired for performance — it’s insulting,” Mulvey said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat whose district includes much of the Northwest suburbs, boycotted President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night.

Here’s what other lawmakers are doing, according to statements.

• U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin invited Dr. Elizabeth Sokol, a pediatric oncologist, to underscore his concerns about cuts to National Institutes of Health funding.

• U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth brought Illinois Head Start Association’s Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl.

The Hoffman Estates Democrat said she wanted to illustrate the fallout from the administration’s freeze on federal funds.

• U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García invited disabled Army veteran Eric Rodriguez, an SEIU steward who works at Hines VA Hospital.

“We will not sit back while veterans and workers are treated as political pawns,” the Chicago Democrat said.

• U.S. Rep. Bill Foster asked Joe Jackson, executive director of Hesed House, an Aurora organization serving homeless residents.

“I hope Joe's presence serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to continue funding the services that support our most vulnerable,” the Naperville Democrat said.

• U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi hosted Steve Powell, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 881.

“Donald Trump owes Steve and every other hardworking American an explanation as to why he is cutting taxes for billionaires and corporations,” the Schaumburg Democrat said.

• U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago planned to attend the speech sans guest.

• U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, hosted Suzanne Lambert, a comedian, content creator and community organizer.