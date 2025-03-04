Boys basketball: Fremd overtakes Hersey in fourth quarter, advances to sectional final

Sam Hirsch needed something to get him going.

The Fremd senior had not converted a field goal and had just missed four free throws in a row in the third quarter. But when he found himself wide open on the right wing as time was winding down he had full confidence in himself.

“My shot was off in the beginning, but I just needed to see one go in,” said Hirsch, who converted the three-point shot to cut Hersey’s lead to 33-30 at the end of three quarters.

“I had really good rhythm from there.”

With Hirsch locked in, so was Fremd. The Vikings erupted in the final quarter and knocked off Hersey and former Fremd coach Bob Widlowski 53-44 Tuesday in the Class 4A sectional semifinal at Schaumburg.

Fremd (27-3) will meet the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Rolling Meadows and Stevenson for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fremd coach Mike Brown, who succeeded Widlowski and played high school basketball at Schaumburg, said Hirsch’s shot turned things around for Fremd.

“It was cool to be here,” Brown said. “But obviously it is about this game and this group tonight. Our guys hung together during real difficult stretches and found a way in the end.”

Hersey (23-6), which was making its first sectional appearance since 2008, had a huge opportunity to pull away from the Vikings. The Huskies had used a 14-3 run to lead 33-27.

With the ball and a minute to go, Hersey, who had the possession arrow in its direction, appeared to be holding the ball for a final shot. But with 27 seconds left, the Huskies tried to throw the ball over Jordan Williams inside to Jackson Hupp. Williams read the play, and leaped and knocked the errant pass away as the Vikings recovered the ball.

“We studied that play a lot,” Williams said. “We saw it on film and coach ran with the scout team. It was familiar and played it out well and we got the steal. And Hirsch hit that big shot.”

Hersey did open the fourth quarter with a basket, but Fremd then took over.

Hirsch hit another three. Williams came up with a three-point play and a pair of free throws and Hirsch hit a basket as the Vikings went up 39-37.

Hersey took its final lead on a driving layup by Brody Variano. That drive turned into a three-point play to make it 40-39 with 2:39 to play.

But Hersey was called for a technical foul on the play. Fremd’s Tommy Moffett knocked down both free throws to give Fremd the lead for good at 41-40. Hirsch then drilled another three-pointer as the Vikings would rattle off 11 consecutive points for a 51-40 lead.

“Sam Hirsch hit some really, really big momentum shots for our team,” Brown said. “That was shooting toughness by him because he was not having his best shooting night. But he made them when it counted. That was huge for him and for us.”

Williams led Fremd with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Hirsch finished with 13 points, all of which came in the final 8:02. Ryan Brown added 12 points.

Hersey was led by Charlie Pomis, who had 14 points. Hupp had 11 points and 5 rebounds while Variano added 10 points.

“That play at the end of the third quarter was a big swing,” Widlowski said. “I thought we played with a lot of energy and effort tonight. I thought we played well enough to win tonight, but we didn’t come out on top.”

Widlowski said playing against his former team was hard at times.

“I have coached against my son four times when he played for Palatine,” Widlowski said. “And that was a difficult situation. This was very similar to that. But I am a Huskie now and I thought the Huskies had a great effort.”

Widlowski said he feels his program made a huge step forward this season.

“Hersey’s seniors helped Hersey’s basketball program get headed in the right direction,” Widlowski said. “We took some big steps this season thanks to them.”

The first half was slow and deliberate.

Both coaches, leaning heavily on their physical style all season, so it was no wonder that the first five minutes resembled more like a cage fight. Hersey broke away from trailing 2-1 in that span to lead 6-3.

Fremd then scored the next 7 on the way to close out the quarter, taking an 11-8 lead.

Neither team could separate themselves in the second quarter. That’s because that early physical style forced players from both teams to miss a plethora of shots on the inside.

With Williams and Ryan Brown leading the way, Fremd was able to increase its lead to 21-19 at the half.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Jordan Williams controls a rebound over teammate Tommy Moffett and Hersey’s Jackson Hupp, right, in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Hersey’s Charlie Pomis is stopped by Fremd’s Tommy Moffett in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Chase Nelson gets a hand on the ball held by Hersey’s Charlie Pomis in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Hersey’s Jackson Hupp draws a foul from Fremd’s Samuel Hirsch in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Chase Nelson punches the ball away from Hersey’s Brody Variano in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Hersey’s Jake Nawrot shoots over Fremd’s Tommy Moffett in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Ryan Brown splits the Hersey defense in the Class 4A Schaumburg basketball sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 in Schaumburg.