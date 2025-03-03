advertisement
Local

Woman’s body found after fire extinguished in Mundelein

Posted March 03, 2025 4:53 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A woman’s body was found Sunday evening following a fire in a Mundelein duplex, authorities said Monday.

The blaze was reported by a neighbor about 5:25 p.m. on the 1200 block of Huntington Drive. Firefighters discovered the woman’s body in a second-floor bedroom after extinguishing the blaze.

Authorities did not release the victim’s identity, but believe the remains were those of an older woman who lived in the home where the fire occurred.

The unit was filled with piles of belongings, some of which were 5 feet high, firefighters said in a news release. The clutter hampered firefighters’ efforts to enter and maneuver in the home, including accessing stairs to the second floor, the release said.

The home didn’t have a working heating system, firefighters said. Space heaters and propane-powered heaters for camping were set up in the home.

An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Lake County coroner’s office. Preliminary results weren’t immediately available, as more tests needed to be done, officials said.

Mundelein firefighters and police are investigating, as is the Illinois State fire marshal. Foul play isn’t suspected.

Firefighters from departments throughout Lake County and northern Cook County assisted on the scene, including crews from Libertyville, the Countryside Fire Protection District, Lake Zurich, Buffalo Grove and Arlington Heights.

