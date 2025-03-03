Ex-Carpentersville firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Christopher Scholl

A former Carpentersville firefighter pleaded guilty Friday to possession of child pornography.

In return, Christopher Scholl was sentenced to 180 days in jail and four years of specialized sex offender probation, according to Kane County court records.

Scholl was arrested in February 2023. He faced 40 counts of child pornography crimes, including dissemination and possession of videos.

The charges stated the crimes occurred on Oct. 12, 2022.

Scholl, 46, of the 3100 block of Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville, was given credit for 14 days he spent in jail awaiting trial.

Scholl was a firefighter with the Carpentersville Fire Department from 2005 until 2023.

When Scholl was arrested, Village President John Skillman said Scholl had been placed on unpaid leave.

Village records indicate that its firefighters’ pension board approved a disability pension for Scholl in February 2024, with a disability date listed as Dec. 31, 2022. The pension was backdated to March 7, 2023.

The village also paid a $150,000 settlement of a workers' compensation claim in August 2024.

Scholl is to undergo sex offender and mental health treatment, refrain from using drugs and alcohol, allow probation workers to monitor his internet access, and have no unsupervised contact with anybody under the age of 18.