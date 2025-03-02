Two teens dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Hoffman Estates

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning appears to have caused the deaths of two teenagers found early Sunday morning in a locked car in Hoffman Estates, police said.

According to Hoffman Estates police, officers and firefighters responded to the 200 block of East Berkley Lane at 12:37 a.m. for a report of two people who did not seem to be conscious or breathing in a vehicle.

After finding the 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy unresponsive, first responders forced open the vehicle, pulled out the teens and began lifesaving measures, police said.

They then were taken to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where they were pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. and 1:29 a.m., respectively.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teens as Litzy Flores, 16, of Carpentersville, and Yeferson A. Flores Ramos, 17, of Hoffman Estates.

A preliminary autopsy indicated the cause of death appeared to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said. Autopsies are scheduled later Sunday.

The case remains under investigation, police said.