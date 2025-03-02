Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for “The Brutalist,” Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and “Anora” was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday.
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in “Emilia Pérez.” Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for “Anora.”
“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”
Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:
Best picture
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Best Actress
Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Director
Sean Baker, “Anora”
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
International Film
Documentary Feature
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
“Conclave,” Peter Straughan
Original Score
“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg
Original Song
“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”
Animated Film
Visual Effects
“Dune: Part Two”
Costume Design
“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell
Cinematography
“The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley
Documentary Short Film
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
Best Sound
“Dune: Part Two”
Production Design
“Wicked”
Makeup and Hairstyling
“The Substance”
Film Editing
“Anora,” Sean Baker
Live Action Short Film
“I’m Not a Robot”
Animated Short Film
“In the Shadow of the Cypress”
——
