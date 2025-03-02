March Madness has arrived for maple syrup fests
It’s finally March, and that means madness for basketball fans, Opening Day for baseball fans and the arrival of spring for everyone tired of the winter cold.
But for nature lovers, March means maple sugar season.
The art and science of turning tree sap into sweet delight was celebrated over the weekend at Maple Sugaring Days hosted by the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles.
Visitors learned how to identify and tap a maple tree, simmered sap over an open fire and watched as it thickened to syrup.
“My first joy is seeing our community come together for this event,” said Penny Frunzar of Batavia, a volunteer at the event. “My favorite part is seeing children become engaged and enlightened by what our trees have to offer.”
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.