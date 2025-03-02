advertisement
Festivals and Fairs

March Madness has arrived for maple syrup fests

Posted March 02, 2025 4:57 pm
Daily Herald report

It’s finally March, and that means madness for basketball fans, Opening Day for baseball fans and the arrival of spring for everyone tired of the winter cold.

But for nature lovers, March means maple sugar season.

The art and science of turning tree sap into sweet delight was celebrated over the weekend at Maple Sugaring Days hosted by the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles.

Visitors learned how to identify and tap a maple tree, simmered sap over an open fire and watched as it thickened to syrup.

“My first joy is seeing our community come together for this event,” said Penny Frunzar of Batavia, a volunteer at the event. “My favorite part is seeing children become engaged and enlightened by what our trees have to offer.”

Staff Naturalist Amber Ross of the Kane County Forest Preserve District works at the evaporation station Sunday during Maple Sugaring Days at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald
After learning how its made, visitors to Maple Sugaring Days at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles this weekend could buy some naturally made maple syrup. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald
Sap glistens in the sun as it drips from branches Sunday during Maple Sugaring Days at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald
