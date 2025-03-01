‘Hope and healing’: Kane County Child Advocacy Center enlists therapy dog to comfort young victims

From left, Kane County Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewer Sara Innocenti, State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and investigator Tom Ruzevich pose with DuoDog Captain after he was sworn in as KCCAC's first facility dog on Friday at the Kane County Judicial Center. Courtesy of Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office

Kane County children who are victims of crime may find some comfort in the child advocacy center’s newly sworn-in four-legged member.

DuoDog Captain is a two-year-old Labrador retriever trained to provide comfort and support to children during crime investigations. He is the Kane County Child Advocacy Center’s first facility dog.

DuoDog Captain is a two-year-old Labrador retriever trained to provide comfort and support to children during crime investigations. He was sworn in as the Kane County Child Advocacy Center’s first facility dog on Friday. Courtesy of Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser administered DuoDog Captain’s oath of office at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles on Feb. 28.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful to welcome DuoDog Captain to our team,” said Mosser in a news release. “Navigating the criminal justice system can be intimidating, especially for young victims. These children have already endured unimaginable hardship, and the last thing they need is to feel further fear and anxiety while seeking justice. Captain’s presence will provide comfort, compassion, and companionship to children seeking protection and justice through the Child Advocacy Center, and his addition our office reflects my ongoing dedication to ensuring that every child who walks through our doors is met with the understanding and support they deserve.”

According to the announcement from the state’s attorney’s office, interaction with facility dogs can lower victims’ heart rates, reduce stress, and improve overall emotional well-being.

DuoDog Captain will provide emotional support to children during forensic interviews, court preparation and courtroom proceedings, including courtroom testimony.

KCCAC obtained DuoDog Captain through Duo Dogs, Inc., a nonprofit that trains and places facility dogs to support vulnerable populations. DuoDog Captain joined the KCCAC team in January 2025.

Prior to DuoDog Captain’s arrival, the KCCAC borrowed the Kane County Treatment Court’s facility dog, Forrest, who retired in June 2024.

DuoDog Captain will be handled by two of his KCCAC team members -- forensic interviewer Sara Innocenti and investigator Tom Ruzevich.

Assistant State’s Attorney and executive director of the KCCAC Lori Schmidt said DuoDog Captain’s calm, comforting nature will provide much needed companionship during victims' most difficult moments.

“DuoDog Captain has already made a remarkable impact, quickly becoming a beloved member of our team,” Schmidt said in the release. “Facility dogs like Captain play a vital role in supporting children and families through this challenging process, and we are grateful to have him as part of the CAC, knowing he will bring hope and healing to those who need it most.”

Under Illinois law, child victims of sexual assault and other violent crimes may have the assistance of a facility dog while testifying, with a judge’s approval.

DuoDog Captain is from a litter of Duo Dogs assisting law enforcement and advocacy centers across Illinois. His brother, Crew, serves as a facility dog serving in DuPage County.

DuoDog Captain’s ongoing costs are funded by The Friends of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to child victims and their families.

KCCAC has two locations; 427 Campbell St. and 428 James St., both in Geneva.

For information and ways to support DuoDog Captain and the KCCAC, visit cac.kanecountyil.gov.