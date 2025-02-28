4 men face human trafficking charges after police operation

Four men face multiple felony charges after a two-day Illinois State Police human trafficking suppression operation this week in the Lincolnshire area.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state police division of criminal investigation trafficking enforcement bureau focused on identifying people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts as part of a multifaceted approach to stop human trafficking in Illinois, according to a press release.

Police identified the men as Timothy Hansen, 57, of Lake Bluff; Elijah Newell, 40, of Chicago; Sean Powers, 38, of Geneva; and, Edas Romero-Chinchilla, 32, of Round Lake Heights.

Each was charged with traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation of a child, both Class 3 felonies, solicitation to meet a child, a Class 4 felony and solicitation of a sexual act, a misdemeanor, according to police.

State police special agents, officers and analysts as well as the North Central Narcotics Task Force and Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group partnered in the operation, police said.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor or services against their will, according to the release. To recognize the signs of human trafficking or for more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. If you suspect human trafficking, call the hotline (888) 373-7888 or text *233733.

Timothy Hansen

Elijah Newell

Sean Powers

Edas Romero-Chinchilla