News

Former Navy sailor admits plotting 2022 terrorist attack against Naval Station Great Lakes

Posted February 27, 2025 3:49 pm
Jon Seidel

A former sailor admitted Thursday to plotting an attack on Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, purportedly to avenge the 2020 death of Qasem Soleimani, a commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Xuanyu Harry Pang, 38, of North Chicago, pleaded guilty in federal court. He admitted to conspiring and attempting to willfully injure and destroy national defense material, premises and utilities with an intent to injure, interfere and obstruct in the national defense of the United States.

Pang was originally charged in 2022 but his case was kept under seal until Thursday. U.S. District Judge Jeremy Daniel has not scheduled Pang’s sentencing. Pang faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Court records show that, in addition to Naval Station Great Lakes, Pang also discussed an attack on the Cloud Gate sculpture commonly known as “The Bean,” as well as a busy Michigan Avenue bridge.

In his plea agreement, Pang acknowledged trading messages with an unnamed individual as they discussed demanding a payment of $1 million for helping with the plot against the Naval Station.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Communities Counties Crime Lake County News North Chicago
