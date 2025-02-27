DuPage sheriff announces he will run for governor in 2026

Republican DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, posing here in a county jail cell block, announced Thursday that he will run for governor in 2026. AP

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick announced today he won’t seek a third term as the county’s top cop and instead has his sights set on the governor’s mansion.

Mendrick, a Republican from Woodridge, accused the administration of Gov. JB Pritzker of imposing legislation that conflicts with federal law, makes communities less safe and hampers efforts to rehabilitate offenders in custody.

“My family and I have decided that we want our State back,” Mendrick wrote in an announcement posted Thursday morning on Facebook. “We don’t like being fearful of crime that is randomly occurring now in our streets, homes and our retail stores due to soft on crime legislation. We don’t want to move out of Illinois like so much of our population.”

Mendrick cited in particular the state’s SAFE-T Act, which eliminated the cash bail system in Illinois, and sanctuary cities as measures he opposes.

“Our culture is being eliminated by senseless laws created by our current government that persecutes cops and empowers criminals,” he wrote. “I’m here to stop the bleed.”

With his plans to leave the sheriff’s office next year at the end of his second term, Mendrick indicated he will support his undersheriff, Eddie Moore, as his successor.

“He has no equal in a race for DuPage County Sheriff,” he wrote.

Pritzker, a Chicago Democrat in his second term as governor, has not yet formally stated whether he will run again in 2026. With his growing national profile as an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, his name has been floated as a possible Democratic nominee for president in 2028.