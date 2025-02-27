St. Charles man charged after Wednesday morning stabbing

Stephen J. Perdue

A St. Charles man is facing criminal charges after a stabbing inside his home early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

Stephen J. Perdue, 34, of the 3800 Block of Chesapeake Road, is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 2 felonies.

According to the release, officers responded to reports of a man crying for help just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 3800 Block of Chesapeake Road.

Officers found a man “bleeding significantly” from a wound to his arm, according to the report. Officers applied a tourniquet and immediately requested assistance from the St. Charles Fire Department.

The victim told police that he and Perdue were friends, and he was inside Perdue’s home when Perdue stabbed him, according to the release.

Officers located Perdue inside his home and attempted to make contact. When Perdue did not comply, officers requested assistance from the Kane County SWAT Team.

Police obtained a search warrant, and SWAT Team members extracted Perdue from the residence and took him into custody without further incident, according to the release.