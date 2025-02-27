advertisement
Crime

North Aurora man faces child pornography charges

Posted February 27, 2025 9:49 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A North Aurora-area man has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, including one video compilation that was two hours long.

Michael P. White, 73, of the 3S900 block of Oakland Lane, is facing 14 counts of reproduction of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was granted pretrial release on Wednesday. Prosecutors had sought to have him denied pretrial.

Kane County Judge David Kliment ordered that White have no contact with people under the age of 18, not use the internet, and agree to let pretrial services workers monitor his electronic devices to make sure he is not using the internet.

The case was investigated by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, a division of the state’s attorney’s office.

The charge about the two-hour video states it depicted “numerous acts of child sex abuse” of children under the age of 13.

The charges accuse White of possessing the files in May and July of 2024.

