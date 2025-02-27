84-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting five minors

Michael G. Farris

An 84-year-old Montgomery man has been accused of sexually assaulting five minors between the ages of 13 and 17 over a 15-year period.

Michael G. Farris, of the 200 block of South Main Street, was charged by the Kane County state’s attorney’s office with 23 counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and 67 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, following an investigation by Montgomery police.

Authorities said in press release that Farris sexually abused five victims between Jan. 20, 2008, and July 30, 2022.

Investigators suspect Farris, who was involved in organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and a train club, may have more victims.

Farris was due in court Thursday afternoon at the Kane County Judicial Center.

To report an incident or suspicious situation that may involve child sexual abuse, contact the Montgomery Police Department at (331) 212-9091 or Kane County Child Advocacy Center Investigator Tom Ruzevich at 630-208-5160.