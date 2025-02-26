advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Two charged in Lincolnshire gold bar scam

Posted February 26, 2025 6:26 pm
By Holden Green

Two people were arrested in Lincolnshire Tuesday after attempting to scam an elderly woman out of roughly $750,000 in gold bars.

The complainant bought the bars on Monday at BTRC, a coin and gold store in Lincolnshire, which prompted concerned staff to contact the police, according to a report from the Lincolnshire Police Department. The woman told police she bought the bars to give to someone who claimed to be a government employee and threatened to arrest her family.

The Lincolnshire police, with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and the FBI, investigated the report and arrested two people the following day. Chen Xinwei, 34, and Tangchao Huang, 55, both residents of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested and charged with attempted theft over $500,000 but less than $1,000,000.

Both suspects appeared in Lake County court on Wednesday and were granted pretrial release. They are both due back in court on March 26.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Lincolnshire News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company