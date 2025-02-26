12 jurors in place for Highland Park mass shooting trial; focus turns to alternates

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart speaks with defense attorney Gregory Ticsay on Wednesday before beginning the third day of jury selection in the trial of the accused Highland Park parade shooter. Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool

Twelve jurors are now in place to hear the case of the 23-year-old Highwood man accused of fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens of others during the Highland Park Independence Day parade in 2022.

Attorneys shifted Wednesday to selecting six alternative jurors, who will join the 12 when the opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

The defendant, Robert E. Crimo III, skipped court again on Wednesday as jury selection entered its third day.

Judge Victoria A. Rossetti discusses a possible juror with Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Eric Kalata, left, and Public Defender Gregory Ticsay on day three of jury selection in the trial of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter. Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool

The defendant, who has pleaded not guilty, attended morning hearings Monday and Tuesday, but did not return to court following the lunch break. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy informed Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti that the defendant told him Wednesday morning he would not attend the day’s proceedings.

The defendant, who is incarcerated in the county jail, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges related to the July 4, 2022 attack.

Among were Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35. Also killed were Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Prosecutors say the defendant fired dozens of shots from a military-style rifle into the crowd July 4, 2022, from a rooftop along the parade route.

If convicted of two or more murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

From left, investigator David Asma sets down a box as Assistant Lake County Public Defender Anton Trizna and attorney Gregory Ticsay speak with correctional officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Office before starting day three of jury selection. Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool