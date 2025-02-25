Twice-convicted Aurora felon charged with gun, drug possession in Naperville

Parion Lane

A two-time convicted felon from Aurora will be held until trial after being arrested and charged in Naperville with possession of a gun and ecstasy.

Parion Lane, 23, of the 500 block of Superior Street, was pulled over near 14th Avenue and Main Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday or having expired plates.

Authorities say Lane pulled over, exited the vehicle and ran off. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

When searching Lane and his vehicle, officers found a loaded Springfield 9 mm handgun on the driver’s side floorboard and 16 grams of ecstasy on him.

Lane was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, a Class X felony; one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including resisting a police officer.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.