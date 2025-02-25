advertisement
News

South Elgin police seeking video after shots fired near school Monday evening

Posted February 25, 2025 10:03 am
Rick West
 

The South Elgin Police Department is asking for the community’s help after gunshots were fired near Fox Meadow Elementary School on Monday evening.

Police officials said in a press release that they responded to the school at 1275 Jenna Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 after getting reports of armed individuals in the area.

While en route, the police received more calls that shots had been fired and the group had fled.

Police say no injuries have been reported, and there were no reports of staff or students at the school.

Shortly after that call, police were called to a nearby residence for a report of a home being struck by a bullet, which they suspect is connected to the shooting outside the school.

SEPD put out a request through the Ring community network for any Ring camera video and is asking anyone with other video footage that may be related to call the department at (847) 741-2151.

