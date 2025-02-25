Driver injured when pickup bursts into flames after crash on I-355

A driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening when his pickup truck burst into flames following a multivehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 355 early Tuesday morning near Lombard, according to Illinois State Police.

The pickup driver was transported to a nearby hospital after being extricated from his vehicle, state police officials said.

ISP officials said the crash just south of the North Avenue junction involved two vehicles, the pickup and a van. The driver of the van also suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and transported to a hospital.

ISP troopers are investigating the crash that currently has the two right lanes of southbound I-355 closed.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. and resulted in at least one overturned vehicle.