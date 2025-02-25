advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Wisconsin man dead following shooting in Mount Prospect garage
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metra train in Downers Grove

Posted February 25, 2025 8:16 am
Jake Griffin
 

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an eastbound Metra train in Downers Grove early this morning, less than 24 hours after another pedestrian was struck and killed by a commuter train in roughly the same area Monday.

The unidentified pedestrian struck today at about 7:30 a.m. was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Downers Grove police.

Metra officials have halted service through the BNSF corridor and are warning commuters to expect extensive delays.

Monday, a pedestrian was struck just after 4:30 p.m. by an eastbound train near the 1400 block of Gilbert Avenue. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both incidents are being investigated by Metra and Downers Grove police departments.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Downers Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company