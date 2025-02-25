Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metra train in Downers Grove

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an eastbound Metra train in Downers Grove early this morning, less than 24 hours after another pedestrian was struck and killed by a commuter train in roughly the same area Monday.

The unidentified pedestrian struck today at about 7:30 a.m. was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Downers Grove police.

Metra officials have halted service through the BNSF corridor and are warning commuters to expect extensive delays.

Monday, a pedestrian was struck just after 4:30 p.m. by an eastbound train near the 1400 block of Gilbert Avenue. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both incidents are being investigated by Metra and Downers Grove police departments.