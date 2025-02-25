Defendant returns to court as jury selection continues for accused Highland Park parade shooter

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Judge Victoria A. Rossetti discusses a possible juror with the prosecution and defense teams Tuesday during the second day of jury selection in the trial of the man accused of killing seven parade spectators in a 2022 mass shooting in Highland Park.

After skipping court Monday afternoon, the 23-year-old Highwood man accused of fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens of others during Highland Park’s Independence Day parade in 2022 returned Tuesday morning for the second day of jury selection.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti has admonished Robert E. Crimo III several times that the trial will continue despite his absence.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, left, speaks with Public Defender Gregory Ticsay during jury selection Tuesday for the trial of the man charged with fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens of others during Highland Park’s Independence Day parade in 2022.

The defendant faces 21 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges related to the July 4, 2022, attack which claimed the lives of Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35. Also killed were Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Authorities allege the suspect perched atop a downtown Highland Park building and fired dozens of shots from a military-style rifle into the crowd gathered for the parade.

On Monday, prosecutors dismissed 47 of the 117 charges initially filed against the defendant. All of the dropped charges allege aggravated battery with a firearm.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Lauren Kalcheim-Rothenberg questions a potential juror Tuesday.

Before proceedings resumed Tuesday, Rossetti excused one of the male jurors selected Monday, leaving a total of six jurors, three men and three women. By midday Tuesday, two more jurors had been selected, for a total of eight jurors, four women and four men.

The court intends to seat a panel of 18 — 12 jurors and six alternates — to hear the case beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, at the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty and remains incarcerated in the Lake County jail. If convicted of two or more murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.