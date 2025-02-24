advertisement
News

Livestock killed when fire guts two barns in Pingree Grove

Posted February 24, 2025 1:24 pm
Jake Griffin
 

An undetermined amount of livestock perished early Monday morning when a fire gutted “two large barns” and a shed near Pingree Grove.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just after 3 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames showing from the property on the 42W800 block of Plank Road while en route.

Fire officials said it appears one barn caught fire and embers from that blaze ignited a nearby barn and shed on a neighboring property.

No injuries to residents or firefighters was reported.

The blaze was ultimately upgraded to a five-alarm fire with 16 water tender trucks hauling in resources to battle it.

Both barns and a shed were a total loss, fire officials said. A damage estimate is unknown.

Fire officials didn’t know what type of animals were being kept in the barns at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and fire officials are still trying to determine in which barn the fire ignited.

