Jury selection underway in trial of accused Highland Park parade shooter

Lake County Assistant Public Defender Anton Trizna questions potential jurors Monday for the trial of the Highwood man accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more in a mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade. AP

Jury selection commenced Monday for the trial of the 23-year-old Highwood man accused of fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens of others during Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade.

It began with Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti admonishing prospective jurors to “keep an open mind, a mind that is free of any misconceptions” and “resist jumping to conclusions” as questioning began shortly before 11 a.m.

Seated next to his attorneys — Lake County Public Defender Greg Ticsay and Assistant Public Defender Anton Trizna — defendant, Robert E. Crimo III watched as the judge, his lawyers and prosecutors questioned potential jurors. Clean-shaven with a short haircut, the defendant wore a black suit, white shirt and tie. His tattoos peeked above his collar.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart asks questions during the jury selection Monday for the trial of the suspect in the mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade that killed seven spectators. AP

The defendant faces 21 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges related to the July 4, 2022 attack which claimed the lives of Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35. Also killed were Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Authorities allege the suspect perched atop a downtown Highland Park building and fired dozens of shots from a military-style rifle into the crowd gathered for the parade.

The defendant, who has pleaded not guilty, remains incarcerated in the Lake County jail. If convicted of two or more murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

By 12:15 p.m., three jurors had been selected. Juror selection continues this afternoon.

Testimony is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 3.

Robert Crimo Jr., left, talks with Denise Pesina before jury selection Monday in the trial of their son, who’s accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more in a mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade. AP