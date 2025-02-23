‘Not forgotten’: Palatine honors three firefighters killed in 1973 blaze

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Palatine firefighter/paramedic Eric Jordan salutes the three volunteer firefighters killed battling a Feb. 23,1973 fire at the Ben Franklin store in the village’s downtown. A ceremony honoring the fallen firefighters was held Sunday.

Current and former Palatine firefighters, community members and families of the fallen turned out Sunday to honor three volunteer firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty 52 years ago.

John Wilson, Warren “Auggie” Ahlgrim and Richard Freeman were killed fighting a Feb. 23, 1973 blaze in the Ben Franklin store in Palatine’s downtown.

The ceremony Sunday was held at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial, across the street from where the store once stood.

Volunteer firefighters Warren Ahlgrim, Richard Freeman and John Wilson died Feb. 23, 1973, while battling a massive fire that engulfed the Ben Franklin store in downtown Palatine. Daily Herald File Photo, 1973

Richard Freeman’s brother, David, said the annual memorial event shows the community recognizes the commitment and service of firefighters.

“They're very valuable assets to a community,” he said. “Sometimes, I think we take them for granted. We shouldn’t.”

Rose Ahlgrim, Warren’s widow, and her son, Dan Ahlgrim, also attended the ceremony.

“I didn’t really know anything that was going on until they came and pulled me out of class,” said Dan Ahlgrim, then a 7-year-old attending Pleasant Hill Elementary School. “You don’t really believe that it’s happened.”

“It's just an awesome feeling that he's not forgotten,” he added.

Palatine firefighters at the scene of the Ben Franklin store fire on Feb. 23, 1973. That fire killed three volunteer firefighters. Courtesy of John Tobin

Rose Ahlgrim recalls her husband responding to the fire call that morning and seeing the smoke from the fire from the front window of the family home.

“He figured it was just another fire call. You don’t think anything of it,” she said.

Her father later stopped by for coffee and said some of the firefighters were trapped.

Ahlgrim, who also owned a plumbing and heating business, along with Wilson, the store’s owner, and Freeman, who helped run his father’s hardware store, were killed while battling the fire in the store’s basement.

The fire and tragic deaths became the impetus for Palatine to launch a professional, full-time firefighting service.

Two former firefighters who were on the scene of were among those gathered Sunday.

“This memorial really means so much,” said retired fire Lt. Bill Noland, who fought the blaze from the store’s roof.

Jim-“E” Clarke, who would later spend decades with the Chicago Fire Department, brought with him a flashlight he had bought three weeks before the fire from Freeman’s hardware store — he said Freeman gave him a $3 discount.

It’s been used in many subsequent rescues, he said.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com From left, Dan Ahlgrim, Renee Betke and retired Palatine fire Lt. Bill Noland were among those attending Sunday's tribute to the three firefighters killed in the line of duty Feb. 23, 1973.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Jim-"E" Clarke, one of the firefighters on the scene of the 1973 Ben Franklin fire in Palatine, with the flashlight sold to him by Richard Freeman, one of the three fallen firefighters.

Palatine firefighter Richard Freeman

Palatine firefighter John Wilson

Palatine firefighter Warren Ahlgrim