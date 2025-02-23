Ex-employee admits to stealing more than $100,000 from Geneva dance school

The former location of Elise Flagg Academy of Dance in Geneva. The dance studio has since moved to 9 N. Fourth St., Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

A former employee of a Geneva dance studio has been sentenced to probation after admitting guilt to stealing more than $100,000 from the business.

Desiree R. Cortez, 47, of the 100 block of Logan Avenue, Geneva, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of felony theft over $100,000 but less than $500,000.

Two additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The charge is punishable by a maximum 4 to 15 years in prison, but under the agreement, Cortez was sentenced to two years probation.

“She is to follow all the conditions of the financial sentencing order, follow all the rules of probation, have no further criminal violations,” Assistant Kane County State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said. “Have no contact with (the victim) and she is to refrain from entering the Elise Flagg Academy of Dance, located at 9 N. Fourth St., Geneva.”

According to restitution order, Cortez is to repay to the dance school $146,278.89, Busljeta said.

The dance academy hired Cortez in January 2021 to make payroll and manage finances for the company, Busljeta said.

After Geneva police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the dance academy’s finances, they found $146,278.89 in unauthorized purchases were made from its debit cards between June 1, 2022 to March 1, 2024, Busljeta said.

Cortez was charged May 29, records show.

The owner of Elise Flagg Dance Academy gave a statement, saying that when the theft was discovered, “It felt like I had been slammed against a wall.”

“It was hard to understand that anyone who has spent quite awhile acting as a friend to the school … could steal from us,” the owner said. “I have to say I have forgiven her because my faith tells me I must.”