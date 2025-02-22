‘Mary Poppins’ flying into Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, featuring suburban child actors

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Molly Hamada, 11, left, of Arlington Heights, Genevieve Ottenhoff, 12, of Brookfield, Eleanor Merrick, 12, of Deerfield, and Lanah Vurnakes, 11, of Glenview, are ready for the start of a dress rehearsal of “Mary Poppins” at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is reimagining one of Disney’s most beloved children’s characters with a musical showcasing cross-gender castings, developing community and proving how many possibilities can fit in a certain nanny’s famous bag.

Running Feb. 20 through March 9, “Mary Poppins — A Staged Concert” is a timeless story brought to life by a live 16-piece orchestra — the perfect escape from the frigid outdoors.

Originally a children’s book written by Julian Fellowes, the story introduces the unique and seemingly perfect nanny Mary Poppins and follows the magical adventures on which she takes young siblings Jane and Michael Banks.

Metropolis’ commitment to equal opportunity can be seen through its casting choices. Despite four girls auditioning for Jane Banks, Molly Hamada and Lanah Vurnakes, both 11, are taking on the role of Michael Banks, while Genevieve Jane and Eleanor Merrick, both 12, will play Jane.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Molly Hamada, 11, of Arlington Heights plays Michael Banks in the performances of “Mary Poppins” at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights.

“The director said that he really likes … all four of us girls, and he didn't wanna exclude any of us just because of our genders,” said Molly of Arlington Heights.

Lanah and Molly aren’t shying away from the challenge, recognizing that this opportunity is only going to make them stronger actors.

“It’s such a cool thing to play like another gender because it’s something that I get to experiment with,” said Lanah of Glenview. She’s only played a male character once before, when she was cast as Tiny Tim in Metropolis’ production of “A Christmas Carol.”

During rehearsals the girls are committed to getting every feature of Michael correct, often pondering details as small as how he would sit.

“I'm just sitting there and I look like a girl, but how would a boy sit? I just don’t know,” Molly said. “Trying new things is what acting’s all about.”

Their casting isn’t the only way Metropolis is demonstrating inclusion. All of the young girls are adamant about how welcoming and open-minded the staff is.

“My favorite part is how everyone works together and how everyone is very supportive of each other,” said Eleanor of Deerfield. “Especially all of the directors and everyone that works there … they’re all collaborative.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com “My favorite part is how everyone works together and how everyone is very supportive of each other,” said Eleanor Merrick, second from right, 12, of Deerfield. She’s starring with Molly Hamada, 11, left, of Arlington Heights, Genevieve Ottenhoff, 12, of Brookfield, second from left, and Lanah Vurnakes, 11, of Glenview, in “Mary Poppins” at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

Metropolis seemingly is changing the narrative that so often paints theater in a competitive and toxic light. By working alongside each other and showing compassion, young actors experience what a healthy career looks like, according to the girls.

“All the adults are so nice and everybody makes it so fun for us,” said Genevieve of Brookfield.

The girls say they feel they’ve being given the opportunity to flourish in their roles and explore what it truly means to be an actor, with the director’s help.

“When you take your own inspiration on what you think the character is like … I think that's one of the things I really love when I go on stage,” Eleanor said. “It’s my role now and I can take it in different directions and I think that’s what really makes me excited about, you know, getting parts in different roles.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A mural depicting the musical “Mary Poppins” decorates a wall at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. The show runs Feb. 20 through March 9.

• • •

“Mary Poppins — A Staged Concert”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 6-8. The 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2 and 9, shows are sold out.

Where: 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-2121, metropolisarts.com/event/mary-poppins/

Tickets: $24-$45

Rating: Recommended for ages 5 and older