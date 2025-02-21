advertisement
News

Two firefighters suffer minor injuries, cat dies in West Dundee house fire

Posted February 21, 2025 10:36 am
Jake Griffin
 

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and a cat died in a house fire Thursday night in West Dundee.

Firefighters were called to the split-level, single-family house on the 600 block of South 7th Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of a fire in a bathroom.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had extended through the roof of the home.

The residents were able to safely escape the house before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a snake, but a family cat died. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said. The house sustained an estimated $200,000 in damage and was rendered uninhabitable.

