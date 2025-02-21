Handmade tortillas and spit-grilled meats at new Arlington Heights taqueria

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Thlaco Taco Tijuanense #2, at 1786 W. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights, could open its doors as soon as this weekend.

Owners of a taqueria in Hanover Park are bringing the flavors of Tijuana to a new location in Arlington Heights.

Thlaco Taco Tijuanense #2, at 1786 W. Algonquin Road, could open as soon as this weekend after final building approvals are secured from the village.

Co-owners Pedro Sanchez and Lizbeth Esquivel have been working on renovations for the past year inside what had been a 7-Eleven store. Since November, they’ve been training their newly-hired staff of 10 on the unique cooking and prep for street-style tacos common to Tijuana and parts of California.

“We’re a different type of Mexican taqueria that you’ll see around, especially in Illinois,” Sanchez said. “We make fresh handmade tortillas. We cut our meat, we season it, we marinate it.”

Then like a Greek gyro, pork is trimmed from a vertical spit grill — not placed on the griddle — and garnished with cilantro and onion.

Tacos are the featured menu item, but burritos, quesadillas, quesabirrias, mulitas, tortas and sopes are available, too.

After opening at 5529 County Farm Road in Hanover Park in 2022, Thlaco Taco Tijuanense was a featured food vendor in the VIP lounge at Lollapalooza in 2023.

The owners received a liquor license earlier this week for the new Arlington Heights location. They just plan to serve beer for now, though margaritas could be available later.

“We just want to focus on the food,” said Sanchez, who worked for 16 years as a manager at Costco in Schaumburg. “That’s the number one thing. That’s what we’re known for. We’re not known for alcohol. But, tacos and beer go well together.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.