News

DeKalb woman killed in St. Charles crash Friday

Posted February 21, 2025 6:30 pm
By Kevin Solari

A DeKalb woman was killed Friday after she was thrown from her vehicle in a traffic crash, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

The St. Charles police and fire departments responded to a crash with injuries at 9:25 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Lincoln Highway.

Officers found a 2015 black GMC with heavy front-end damage in the road and a 2024 Kia overturned on the side of the road, according to the release.

A 50-year-old woman from DeKalb was thrown from the Kia and was later pronounced dead, while another occupant in the car, a 48-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition, authorities said.

